Lil Nas X was dethroned yesterday after a strong nineteen-week run on the Billboard charts sitting at #1 with his hit "Old Town Road." Taking his coveted spot was none other Billie Eilish with her single "Bad Guy" from her debut studio album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Lil Nas' run on the chart out beat “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men as well as Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee, and Luis Fonsi's “Despacito.”



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

While Lil Nas will surely miss his spot, he's proved to be a respectable contender in the game since wishing Billie a congratulations for her new #1. “congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!” he tweeted.

Billie followed up with a reply of her own with a little joke on how Lil Nas may be feeling butthurt about the whole thing. “i know he mad on the low,” she wrote. “LMAO BUT THANK YOU B! LOVE YOU @lilnasx.”

Billie recently opened up to V Magazine about her appreciation for her team and how they never swayed her to be something she's not.

"I am really, really lucky and grateful that I have had the experience that I had with my label and with my team and everyone, because I never had any issues with people trying to pull me in a different direction, one in which I would not want to be headed," she explained. "I think that might just be because I have always been the kind of person that knows what the fuck I want, and if it’s not what I want, then I am not going to do it."