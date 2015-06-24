Bad Guy
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Speaks On Being Labeled The "Bad Guy"Megan Thee Stallion addresses everybody trying to paint her as the villain.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentIs Eminem's "Bad Guy" One Of Hip-Hop's Best Sequels?By willingly continuing the story of "Stan," Eminem attempted to do the impossible with his ambitious and underrated "Bad Guy."By Mitch Findlay
- SportsRussell Westbrook Is Sick And Tired Of Being Painted As The "Bad Guy"Russell Westbrook thinks the NBA is after him.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBillie Eilish Says "Bad Guy" Was Inspired By JID & Isaiah RashadBillie Eilish has good taste in music.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Campaign Compare Him To Thanos, Twitter Summons The AvengersTrump's team gotta brush up on their pop culture references.By Aron A.
- MusicBillie Eilish Really Thought People Would Hate "Bad Guy"She was proven wrong.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBillie Eilish Goes All Out For Her Debut SNL PerformanceBille Eilish crushed her debut SNL performance.By Cole Blake
- MusicShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's "Señorita" Reaches #1 As "Old Town Road" SlidesThe Lil Nas X reign is over... for now at least. By Noah C
- MusicBillie Eilish Thinks Lil Nas X Is "Mad On The Low" About Losing Billboard #1 SpotCongrats to Billie.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Nas X Jokes About Being Dethroned By Billie Eilish On Hot 100Not easy being #3. By Noah C
- NumbersBillie Eilish Finally Beats Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" To Earn No. 1 Song On BillboardThe record-breaking streak has come to a halt.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMelissa McCarthy Edits Herself Into Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy" Video For "Ellen"Melissa says Billie "needs" her. By Chantilly Post
- MusicEminem Celebrates "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" On Fifth AnniversaryThe album that brought us "Bad Guy," "Rap God," "Headlights," and "Evil Twin" has turned five. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals "BAD GUY" Collection With Diesel: Surprise! HatersNicki knows how to get that cheque.By Zaynab
- Gaming"The Walking Dead" Villain Negan Is Heading To "Tekken 7"Negan and Lucille are ready to do damage. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesThe Joker Movie Starring Joaquin Phoenix Receives A Release DateThe Joker is coming to theaters next Fall. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsIndiana Pacers' President Has Mixed Feelings About Lance Stephenson's Departure"Sometimes he was the best player on our team and sometimes he was the best player on the other team."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPeople Are Comparing Warriors To Thanos After DeMarcus Cousins SigningThe NBA is getting ridiculous.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJared Evan "Bad Guy" VideoWatch Jared Evan's new video for "Bad Guy".By Kevin Goddard