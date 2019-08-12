Lil Nas X must be counting his lucky stars since he's still dominating the streaming charts with his golden hit, "Old Town Road." The Georgia-born rapper has already made history on the chart since his catchy tune became the longest-running single of all time at 17 weeks, beating out Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito."

"Last year in October, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what I could be, I went looking for beats on youtube. I remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me. when suddenly I came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. I immediately knew I would make something special out of it," Lil Nas shared of his come-up.

"Old Town Road" is still on the charts for a total of 19 weeks, sitting pretty at number one with 58.8 million U.S. streams. The song is also at the top of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs beating out Drake's placement on the charts with the Toronto rapper's 18-week mark on Hot R&B with "One Dance" and his 18-week mark with "Hotline Bling" on Hot Rap Songs.

"I jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister’s back porch and listened to the beat OVER & OVER & OVER!! then it came to me!!" Lil Nas said of his track. Congrats to the kid!