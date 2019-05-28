7 ep
- Music VideosLil Nas X's "Rodeo" Video With Nas Is A Vampiric Horror StoryLil Nas X and Big Nas collide for the "Rodeo" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Says 2020 Will Bring "Amazing Surprises” For His FansWe ready. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Nas X Nominated For Album Of The Year At Grammys & People Are Big MadLil Nas X is not a fan favorite in the category.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLil Nas X's "Panini" Video Is A Futuristic WonderlandLil Nas X returns with his new video for "Panini."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" Is Billboard's Song Of The SummerAnother one for Lil Nas X.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Nas X Has Only Completed 2% Of His Debut AlbumThis may take some time.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Is Now The #1 Song In The Country For 14 Weeks StraightIt's been over three months and not even Taylor Swift was able to dethrone Lil Nas X.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Nas X Is Officially On The Billboard Rock ChartsWhat can't Lil Nas X achieve?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X's First Week Sales Are In For His "7 EP"Lil Nas X places second in a close battle for Billboard supremacy.By Devin Ch
- ReviewsLil Nas X "7" ReviewRather than fall into the dreaded one-hit-wonder territory, Lil Nas X takes a scattergun approach to genre on "7."By Robert Blair
- MusicLil Nas X Launches New Merch Inspired By “7” EPLil Nas X rolls out a new merch line inspired by his "7" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Is One Of The Longest-Running #1 Hip-Hop SongsOld Town Road has been at number one for twelve consecutive weeks.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentLil Nas X Credits The Late Kurt Cobain On His New Song "Panini"Lil Nas X tapped onto Nirvana for "Panini."By Aida C.
- MusicLil Nas X Reveals Artwork For Debut Project Titled "7"He said he wants to drop a music video for every track on the EP.By Erika Marie