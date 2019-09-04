Lil Nas X has had one of the best years of his life since making history on the Billboard charts, taking over the streaming charts, coming out to his fans and releasing an EP that proves he can do so much more than just his "Old Town Road" hit. The 20-year-old took home two awards at the recent VMAs and in a recent interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105, the "Panini" music maker detailed how he's working on his debut album.

According to Lil Nas X, the album in only "2% done" but it's an exciting work in progress. “With this, I wanna have at least 70 songs to choose from, for like making a 10-15 track album," he told Angie.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While "Old Town Road" is Lil Nas X's biggest, most beloved hit, he's looking to show more love to his single "Panini" and even has a video with Cardi B on the way for their collaborative song "Rodeo" from Nas' 7 EP.

"Wow man last year I was sleeping on my sister's floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now i’m gay," Lil Nas recently joked of his crazy successful year.