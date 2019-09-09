It feels like this summer, the same five songs have been on repeat on the radio. Of course, there's some new music thrown in there every once in a while but the tracks that have maintained their popularity throughout the last few months should be obvious to you. The first hit that should come to your mind is Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." After spending nineteen weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the most popular song of the year is finally starting to decline, allowing room for the others to have fun at the top. Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" was the lucky track to dethrone LNX and now, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" sits atop the rest of the fray. For the second week in a row, Lizzo has the most streamed song in the country.

Expect to see some slight changes next week once Post Malone's albums figures have been calculated because, with the numbers he's expected to put up, a good chunk of Hollywood's Bleeding could appear on the upcoming edition of the Hot 100. For this week though, only one new Posty cut has debuted within the Top 10, with "Circles" clocking in at No. 7. According to Billboard, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' "Senorita" collaboration is still faring well at the second spot while Lil Tecca's "Ran$om" moved up two places from No. 6 to No. 4.

Congratulations to all the artists who managed to land on the chart this week! Listen to "Truth Hurts" below.