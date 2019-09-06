Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" Is Finally Here

Expect to hear a slightly different side of Post Malone than what you've probably grown accustomed to over the years. On Friday morning, the pop-rap artist released his highly-anticipated album Hollywood's Bleeding, the followup to his 2018 hit record Beerbongs & Bentley's. The 24-year-old has been slowly rolling out this project and recently shared his lineup up features that includeDaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug.

There are artists who make it their goal to create as many hit singles on a record when releasing an album, but Post told Zane Lowe that isn't his purpose. "I’m not trying to make anything massive, I’m not trying to make hit records," he stated. "I want to do something weird and funky."

Post's aim may not be to make hits, but he has quite a few on Hollywood's Bleeding. He effortlessly blends genres in a fine balance of rap, pop, and rock. There are a few unexpected collaborations here, like that of Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne, but in the end, they work well. Let us know what you think of Post's latest effort and which Hollywood's Bleeding track is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Hollywood's Bleeding

2. Saint Tropez

3. Enemies ft. DaBaby

4. Allergic

5. A Thousand Bad Times

6. Circles

7. Die For Me ft. Future & Halsey

8. On The Raod ft. Meek Mill & Lil Baby

9. Take What You Want ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

10. I'm Gonna Be

11. Staring At The Sun ft. SZA

12. Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) ft. Swae Lee

13. Internet

14. Goodbyes ft. Young Thug

15. Myself

16. I Know

17. Wow