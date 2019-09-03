Lizzo's hot streak continues on the chart. Now, Lizzo's success has been a long-time coming. Her biggest song to date, "Truth Hurts" was released in 2017 but this year, it seems like far more people began paying attention to it. After slowly climbing up the Billboard Hot 100, Lizzo finally earns her first number one song with "Truth Hurts." The success of the single follows a few major looks in the past week including a performance at the VMAs and a four-song set performance at NBC's Today. On top of that, she debuted two new remixes to the song -- one with DaBaby and a remix by CID -- in the past week.

"WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNIT," she wrote on IG in response to her newly dubbed number one single.

Cardi B, who co-stars alongside Lizzo in the upcoming film Hustlers, chimed in to congratulate the rapper on her latest milestone. "The fact that Lizzo a couple months ago felt underestimated and now she have a #1!!!!BITCH! take that!take that ! Makes me emotional," she wrote on Twitter. "It’s the best feeling in the world."

Cardi isn't the only major co-sign Lizzo's received in recent times. Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Beyoncewere spotted watching Lizzo's set at Made In America festival this past weekend. But she's also received praise from political figures in America. The Obama's included "Juice" on their annual summer playlist while Hillary Clinton quoted the "Truth Hurts" lyrics on Twitter.