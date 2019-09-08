This weekend, Post Malone laid claim to one of the year's more anticipated projects, delivering on his Hollywood's Bleeding effort and the first-week sales that Posty is expected to push are looking pretty good.

According to HITS Daily Double, the new effort is eyeing a range of 450-500k album equivalent units within its first week with 190-215k accounting for pure album sales, an extremely impressive number in the streaming era.

Naturally, the effort is slated to take the No. 1 spot on the chart come next week, dethroning the current No. 1 found in Taylor Swift's Lover effort. In its debut, Swift's album made history by earning the biggest sales week of the year in just one day.

As for Hollywood's Bleeding, Post is eyeing the second-biggest opening of 2019 so far, giving Republic Records four of the year's top 4 debuts. He'll join the aforementioned Swift who clocked in at 867,000 units, the Jonas Brothers who earned 414,000 and Ariana Grande, who laid claim to 360,000 units sold in the first week.

Overall, the project also earns its weight with a stacked list of features that include Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, DaBaby, Future, Travis Scott, and SZA among a myriad of others.

Currently, Hollywood sits at No. 1 atop the iTunes and Apple Music charts while nine of the project's tracks sit in the top 10 songs on pple Music.