It was bound to happen one of these days. For nineteen straight weeks, Lil Nas X has absolutely ruled the Billboard Hot 100, ironically remaining at the top of the chart after the higher-ups deemed he was "not country enough" to remain on the list in its early stages. Once Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on the official remix, LNX started experiencing insane levels of popularity. During his time on the throne, he came out as gay, released a new EP, and broke several records on the Billboard Hot 100. He's the owner of the longest-reigning No. 1 single of all time with "Old Town Road" but for weeks, Billie Eilish has been eating away at his lead. Her single "bad guy" has been sitting right below Lil Nas X for a while and finally, it's overtaken the country-rap banger to become her first-ever chart-topper.

All good things must come to an end and Lil Nas X is accepting defeat in the classiest of ways. He has already congratulated Billie Eilish on passing him to earn the top spot on the Hot 100, breaking a few records of her own. According to Billboard, Eilish is the first artist born in the 2000s to net a No. 1 single.

Insiders believe that Columbia Records' push to promote "Panini" over "Old Town Road" marked the end of its run at the top. Still, Lil Nas X is succeeding on more than one front. "Old Town Road" is still on top of the separate hip-hop chart.

