It's Lil Wayne's time to shine as he recently released his No Ceilings 3 mixtape, his daughter Reginae Carter just celebrated her birthday at a lavish event in Atlanta, and the rapper spends the recent Thanksgiving holiday with his love, Denise Bidot. Regardless of the controversy sparked by his support of Donald Trump, Weezy continues to live the good life, but it looks as if he's run into some legal troubles with his former manager who is reportedly suing the rapper for $20 million.



TMZ has claimed to have retained legal documents related to the suit, and they reportedly state the Ronald Sweeney has a bone to pick with the famed lyricist. According to Sweeney, it was back in 2005 when he was hired by the rapper to broker a renegotiation with Cash Money. The scandal regarding Lil Wayne's Young Money and Birdman's Cash Money was heavily publicized, and it wasn't until 2018 that the lawsuit with Cash Money was settled.

However, Sweeney wrote in his suit that he only received a handful of payments in regards to that issue, but that isn't all. Sweeney claims that in 2018, Weezy told him to fire his manager and childhood friend Cortez Bryant "over a conflict of interest in a legal dispute involving Drake and Cash Money."

After doing as Wayne asked, Sweeney said he stepped in to take over Bryant's role. He received 17 percent commission, as opposed to the 10 percent he was previously contracted, "but, Sweeney claims Bryant and Mack Maine then conspired to drive a wedge between Wayne and Sweeney, which allegedly worked. Sweeney says Wayne fired him in September 2018."

The former manager stated that he's owed upwards of $20 million for the work he completed for the rapper. Lil Wayne hasn't yet responded to these latest reports.

