There were rumors that their relationship was rocky due to political social media posts, but it looks as if Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are back on track. The pair have hinted that they reconciled recently, especially after fans noticed that they were once again flirting on Instagram. The couple hit a snag when Weezy posted a photo of himself with President Donald Trump as he endorsed the controversial leader and his Platinum Plan for Black Americans. Soon, Wayne and Denise were no longer following each other on social media and they both sent out enigmatic messages that suggested the romance was over.

However, Denise is back to sharing photos, and these show that she had an enjoyable holiday with her loved ones by her side. The model uploaded a stream of pictures that indicated she was living the good life with Lil Wayne in New Orleans. "Thanksgiving weekend was just perfect," she wrote in the caption. "Thankful every single day."

Aside from grabbing some good food and enjoying great company, Denise shared a couple of images of Lil Wayne as he smiled for the camera and took some time to get some skateboarding in. Swipe through the post below to check out all of her pictures.