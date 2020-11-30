Reginae Carter turned 22-years-old this weekend, celebrating her birthday with a Hot Boys-themed party last night. The influencer seemingly hosted a crowd of dozens as she brought in another year of life, celebrating with her boyfriend YFN Lucci, her best friend Zonnique, her father Lil Wayne, mother Toya Johnson, and more.

The party looked to be a lot of fun, despite how unsafe it was during the middle of a global pandemic. Still, Reginae turned 22 in style, and her daddy made sure that it was a night to remember, icing out her wrist with a stunning new watch.

As pictures and videos continue leaking out from the event, it's clear that Reginae got some lavish gifts from just about everybody that attended the shindig, including her rapper father.

Toya Johnson shared a clip of her daughter receiving a present from Lil Wayne, opening it up and finding an extravagant Cartier watch, which appeared to be buss-down to match the rest of her jewelry. Nae, who donned a bedazzled bra, a bandana around her head, and an array of different chains around her neck, seemed overjoyed with the gift, posing with her daddy for a few pictures and appreciating the thought (and cash) that went into procuring the watch.

The night included much more than just a slew of prezzies for Reginae. She also seemingly went public again with YFN Lucci, with whom she had a pretty ugly break-up last year after the infamous Cucumber Party. He posted a picture of Reginae on his social media and appeared to confirm that the reconciliation rumors were true.

Happy birthday, Reginae!