Jake Paul says he does not regret throwing multiple parties during the coronavirus pandemic, in recent weeks, despite public criticism.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"I don't know what to think of it, to be honest. I don't think anyone really does," Paul told Insider. "No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn't know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub has publically criticized Paul for continuing to throw parties: “They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big, huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” he told Fox 11. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist; it’s acting like businesses aren’t closed.”

"I'm a human being," Paul said of the criticism. "I put my pants on the same way, I cry the same way, I have anxiety the same way, I fail the same way, I win the same way. People don't like that, they scream out my failures and whisper my accomplishments."

Several of Paul's neighbors have expressed annoyance about Paul's gatherings.

