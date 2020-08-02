Jake Paul refuses to stop partying during the pandemic: "I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."
Jake Paul says he does not regret throwing multiple parties during the coronavirus pandemic, in recent weeks, despite public criticism.
Leon Bennett / Getty Images
"I don't know what to think of it, to be honest. I don't think anyone really does," Paul told Insider. "No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn't know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."
Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub has publically criticized Paul for continuing to throw parties: “They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big, huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” he told Fox 11. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist; it’s acting like businesses aren’t closed.”
"I'm a human being," Paul said of the criticism. "I put my pants on the same way, I cry the same way, I have anxiety the same way, I fail the same way, I win the same way. People don't like that, they scream out my failures and whisper my accomplishments."
Several of Paul's neighbors have expressed annoyance about Paul's gatherings.
