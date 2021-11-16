Coronavirus
- PoliticsJoe Biden Declares COVID-19 To Be Officially "Over"Joe Biden confirmed that the "pandemic is over" while appearing on "60 Minutes."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBiden Tests Positive For COVID AgainAfter testing negative on July 26, the President has contracted the virus yet again.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsKyrie Irving Still Says He Made The "Right Decision" To Not Get VaccinatedKyrie Irving is still adamant about having made the right choice on not getting vaccinated.By Cole Blake
- TVRoddy Ricch Says He Dropped Out Of "SNL" Performance After COVID ExposureIt's unclear if he will be rescheduling his performance for a future date, but "SNL" has already announced his replacement.By Erika Marie
- Music"Deltacron" Variant Goes Viral For Looking Like Future's "DS2" CoverAn image of the Deltacron variant virus looks nearly identical to Future's album cover.By Alex Zidel
- GramWack 100 Claims DJ Kay Slay Is Battling COVID-19: "It's Not Looking Good"The Hip Hop icon has reportedly been sick for weeks.By Erika Marie
- MusicGrammys 2022 Postponed Due To COVID-19 SurgeThe Grammys confirmed they will be postponing the 2022 ceremony in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. By Aron A.
- SportsCole Beasley Reaches $100,000 In Fines For Violating NFL's COVID-19 ProtocolCole Beasley has reached $100,000 in fines for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAlex Jones Condemns Donald Trump For Vaccine Support In "Emergency Christmas Day Warning"Alex Jones went off on Donald Trump for defending the coronavirus vaccines on Christmas.By Cole Blake
- SportsTravis Kelce Fails To Clear COVID-19 Protocols, Will Miss Sunday's Game: ReportTravis Kelce did not clear COVID-19 protocols in time to play in the Chiefs game against the Steelers, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Refutes Candace Owens Anti-Vaxx Stance: "The Vaccines Work"The former president says it's a personal choice to get vaccinated, but "people aren't dying when they take the vaccine."By Erika Marie
- GramBow Wow Knows 12 People Who Have COVID & Warns Against Going OutsideHe said he's staying home because he doesn't want to get himself or his daughter sick, but for those outside, protect yourselves.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsWhite House Says Unvaccinated Americans Are "Looking At A Winter Of Severe Illness & Death"The White House had an intense message for unvaccinated Americans.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNFL Announces Several Changes To COVID-19 Testing ProtocolsThe NFL is making several changes to its COVID-19 testing protocol.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureParty For Taylor Swift's Album Deemed A Super Spreader Event, 100 COVID Cases ReportedThe singer didn't attend the event, but 600 fans gathered together in Australia to celebrate the re-release of her album, "Red."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Trolls Fans By Lying About Having COVID-19Boosie Badazz announced that he had contracted COVID-19 on Twitter, but quickly took it back.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Cancels iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Appearances After Testing Positive For COVID-19Doja Cat has canceled her appearances on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour after testing positive for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- MusicMontana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & PneumoniaMontana of 300 is fighting for his life with COVID-19 and pneumonia.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsOmicron Variant Detected In North AmericaThe Omicron variant has been found in Canada.By Cole Blake
- SportsAntonio Brown Ruled Out Of Monday Night Football MatchupAntonio Brown has been ruled out of Monday Night Football.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKeyshia Cole's Father Dies From COVID-19 ComplicationsKeyshia Cole's adoptive father passed away from COVID-19 complications just four months after the death of her biological mother.By Alex Zidel