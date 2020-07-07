It's been a few days since the latest installment of Young Money Radio aired, but 50 Cent's remarks about Black women are still a hot topic of conversation. While speaking with Lil Wayne about dating, 50 Cent discussed being attracted to or romantically involved with "exotic women." Fif stated that Black women get upset about it. "They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go, ‘You f*ck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’" the rapper said. "That sh*t is exotic! That sh*t look a lot different than the sh*t you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That sh*t look like it came off a boat." Lil Wayne just laughed.

Later, weezy's daughter Reginae Carter seemed to sublimally reference the controversy surrounding her faher and his recent guest. "I'm black ! I'm beautiful ! I'm enough ! I'm exotic ! I'm amazing ! I'm one of a mf kind !!!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ?" Her mother, Toya Johnson, praised Reginae by writing, "My daughter so Damn beautiful! You are everything Queen! Don't ever forget that. #myblackqueen."

Wayne's ex and the mother of one of the rapper's children, Lauren London, reposted Toya's photo with a message of her own. Young beautiful Queen!" Check it out below.