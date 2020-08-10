If you're a Lil Wayne fan and you've logged onto social media sometime within the last several months, you know there have been some major lineup changes for the legendary rapper. Tunechi has effectively moved on from his fiancée La'Tecia Thomas, who he was gushing over for much of last year, choosing to get romantic with another model, Denise Bidot. The Savage X Fenty model has been sharing all kinds of lovey-dovey messages for the Funeral superstar but one person had failed to chime in on their new romantic bond thus far: Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter.

Reginae has finally dropped a comment on one of their pictures, coming through after her daddy shared a photo of Denise Bidot pursing her lips in the car.

"Like the one I got," wrote the multi time-platinum rapper. "I fkn love you," responded Denise.

As for what Reginae Carter thinks of them, she's not exactly divulging that kind of information yet. However, she is surprised to see her father on social media so frequently, commenting on how often he's been logging on these days.

It's likely that, with the pandemic, Reginae hasn't had a lot of time to spend with Denise to get to know her. Hopefully, she approves of her though because it looks like Weezy is finally in love.