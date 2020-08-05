Lil Wayne is seriously smitten by his new flame, Denise Bidot.

Despite entering the year with a commitment made to model La'Tecia Thomas, Lil Wayne has moved on and is currently spending his time getting to know Denise Bidot, another model. The two seem to be falling head-over-heels for one another, posting several pictures of their public displays of affection for the world to see. This morning, Weezy woke up next to his love and wanted to share the moment with the world.

"Stop sleepin on love," wrote the legendary rapper as his caption, posting a picture of his girlfriend waking up with a big smile on her face, keeping her eyes closed. Clearly, the couple had just woken up and Tunechi thought that his lady looked so beautiful that he needed to share.

The couple has been all over each other on social media, proving their love to their followers and keeping the fans updated on their relationship. After all of the misfortunes that Lil Wayne has had with love, we're really hoping that he's found the one.

What do you think of Denise and Wayne? Are they the real deal or do you think they won't last that much longer?