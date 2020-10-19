Reginae Carter broke up with YFN Lucci over a year ago and, since then, she's been telling all of her followers that she will never date another rapper again. But does that rule prevent her from dating the same rapper?

Despite having some clearly negative things to say about her ex-boyfriend over the last few months, rumors have picked back up after Reginae and Lucci seemingly had a date night last week. The two celebrities posted pictures of the same chef's cooking, sparking many to believe that they were reconciling.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This week, Nae hit Twitter to seemingly respond to all the backlash she's received over her possible Lucci reconciliation, writing:

"Live your life and stop worrying about what a mf on this app that never met you have to say ... I’m so sick of everybody feeling like their two cents matter! It don’t tf . Get outta the comments and get a life !! And a job.. Geesh !"

After her tweet was picked up by The Shade Room, Reginae was hit with even more comments about the rumors.

"Girl what job do you have?" asked one hater.

Clearly annoyed, Reginae clapped back: "You wanna see my bank account? Big bank take lil bank?"

Everybody knows that she's rich. At the end of the day, she will always be Lil Wayne's daughter. But that still doesn't answer the person's question.

Could it be that she and Lucci weren't together at the right time, but that they're still right for each other?