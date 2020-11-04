It looks like Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci are back together, despite Reginae saying that she would never go back to him or date another rapper.

After what went down at the Cucumber Party, Reginae Carter kicked her ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci to the curb and decided to lay low for a while. Throughout the last year though, she has been showing signs that she would be open to reconciliation, supporting his releases and re-posting his songs on her stories periodically.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In recent weeks, they appear to have linked back up, earning The Shade Room's attention, who noticed that they hired the same personal chef on the same night. They were also spotted on a vacation together a few weeks after.

This week, they seem to be a little more care-free about how they're moving, not really caring about what people say, showing off their love in the streets. They were spotted holding hands during a night out, which basically confirms the fact that they're back on.

Additionally, Reginae posted some support for her man on IG Stories, congratulating Lucci on going gold with his hit record "Wet" and using a term of endearment. "Congrats Stink," she wrote.

Do you think they'll have better luck this time around or are they destined for the same result?