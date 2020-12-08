Lil Wayne may have been on the brink of cancellation after he gave Donald Trump a major co-sign but the release of No Ceilings 3 proved that his fans are ride or die regardless of where he sits on the political spectrum. The project served as a return to form of sorts with DJ Khaled hosting the project.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kicking things off was the long-awaited collaboration with Wayne and his protegée, Drake, who went bar-for-bar on "B.B. King Freestyle." An ode to the late blues legend, it appears that their new song caught the attention of B.B. King's estate. According to Variety, Vassal Benford, chairman of King's estate, gives the rappers "a big thumbs up" along with an invitation to work with the estate to work on a hip-hop project that will be released alongside a B.B. King biopic.

"When I heard ‘B.B. King Freestyle,’ I was shocked, as this is exactly what we wanted,” said Benford, adding that Khaled is someone he could see serving as the executive producer on the hip hop project.



Fergus McDonald/Getty Images

"For DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Drake to show love makes a big statement on behalf of the music world regarding B.B. King and the significance of the blues. We would like to thank them on behalf of the family members and the B.B. King Estate, and welcome all three artists to the project in whatever capacity," added Benford.

Check Out "B.B. King Freestyle" below.