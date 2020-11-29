No matter how hard Trump tried, it didn't seem like endorsements from rappers were able to help him beat Joe Biden. The ever-washed up Lil Pump made an appearance at Trump's rally, despite not having registered to vote. 50 Cent said he'd be voting for Trump, though later retracted his support.

The most shocking co-sign came from Lil Wayne, though. For someone who is as detached from the real world as anyone could be, Wayne's endorsement of Donald Trump was apparently based on what the president is going to do for the Black community but also, the tax plan.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Wayne tweeted alongside a photo of himself in an oversized sweater next to Trump. The president called Wayne "an activist in a positive way."

As you could expect, there was an enormous amount of backlash for the endorsement. Wayne seemingly went back into his shell while the rest of the rap community was scratching their head. However, it seems like Wayne is unapologetic about the co-sign on No Ceilings 3. Taking on Future and Drake's hit record "Life Is Good," Weezy F. Baby raps:

Working out my demons, that's beautiful

And bae off of that riesling, she super loose

I smoke it, she say pass it, she doing too much

Haven't done my taxes, fucking with Trump

Unfortunately for Wayne, his influence certainly didn't hold the same weight in the political sphere as it does in the realm of rap.