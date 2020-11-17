50 Cent and Lil Wayne were once on the same team, endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election. Then, Fiddy came to his senses and realized that bigger things were at stake than his taxes, choosing Biden for his vote.

Lil Wayne was vocal about his support for Trump, posing for a picture with the President in the days prior to the election and citing his Platinum Plan for Black Americans as the reason he would be voting for him.

Now, with the news that Lil Wayne was just handed weapons charges, many are wondering why he didn't strike a deal with Trump to handle this before his endorsement. Still, 50 Cent thinks that Wayne should get Trump on the phone to get everything sorted out.

"Wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne," said Fif on Instagram, sharing a picture of TMZ's headline. "Get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump."

Tunechi is facing up to 10 years in prison should he be convicted of this crime.



Al Bello/Getty Images

We reached out to Wayne's representatives, who provided us with the following statement from Wayne's attorney, Howard Srebnick:

"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question, Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that 'Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment'."