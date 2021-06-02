Hip-hop fans are expecting a classic team-up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk's first official collaborative album, which is set to release in two days. The Voice of the Heroes has long been teased as the latest in a series of high-powered joint albums in the rap world, following in the footsteps of Kanye West and JAY-Z, Drake and Future, Offset and 21 Savage, and many others. From what we've heard so far on the title track, it looks like Baby and Durk are coming with something special on Friday, and we've officially got the tracklist in our hands to get us even more hyped up.

The early hours of Wednesday morning brought us a nice surprise as Lil Baby updated his socials with the official tracklist for The Voice of the Heroes, complete with features and all. The eighteen-song album will include guest appearances from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. With so much excitement around the body of work, Lil Baby added some commentary on what he predicts will happen once they drop, saying, "We Setting The World On Fire [fire emoji]."

The duo of superstar rappers started off this week by releasing the first single from the project, which you can listen to below.

Take a look at the tracklist for The Voice of the Heroes and let us know which song you're most excited to hear. The album arrives on Friday.