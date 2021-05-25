Collaborative albums are generally exciting upon announcement, though whether or not they live up to the hype is another story altogether. Ever since Lil Baby and Lil Durk announced that they would be joining forces with their own upcoming joint effort Voice Of Heroes, many have been cautiously optimistic about how the project will turn out.

With the album officially slated for release on June 4th, Lil Baby took to Instagram to build up a little bit of hype, switching things up by spotlighting one of the tracks that didn't ultimately make the final cut. The implication of course being that those that did end up on Voice Of Heroes will be of the highest quality, as this untitled track has already started to gain acclaim from fans.

Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

"This one of the ones that didn’t make it," captions Baby, alongside a clip of him and Durk previewing their handiwork in the studio. As for the song itself, it's unsurprisingly melodic, with Baby setting things off over the melancholic instrumental. "This lil bitch say that she through with me and this her last time," he raps. "Got an older chick she love to suck the dick, give great advice / she start licking me in the car and she blame it on the ice / could have been rich a long time ago, I blame it on the dice."

Check out the snippet below, and while this one might not make the final cut of Voice Of Heroes, don't be surprised to see it surface by some other means -- perhaps even on the inevitable Deluxe Edition. Are you excited to hear Baby and Durk's collaboration album?