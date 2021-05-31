Lil Baby & Lil Durk Show Love To The Trenches On "Voice Of The Heroes"

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been teasing their upcoming collaborative album for months. The project, titled The Voice of the Heroes, will finally be arriving at the end of this week. Marking one of the biggest collaborative projects in hip-hop all year, this project signals an alliance between two of rap's biggest superstars. Durkio has had things on lock, securing some of the biggest sales of the last twelve months as he continues to enjoy his status as The Voice of the streets. Lil Baby is also on a hot streak, referring to himself as The Hero. On the title track to their upcoming album, the two rappers unpack why they've earned their nicknames.

Durk and Baby triumphantly recount their wins on the record, which was produced by Touch Of Trent. Swapping stories of their journeys, the new single was accompanied by a Daps-directed music video, showing the pair of rappers in Baby's hometown of Atlanta, connecting with different generations in the streets.

Watch the new music video below and stay tuned for more new music by Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The Voice of the Heroes drops on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Missed out on my kid's life for a year and I gotta accept it

Certain days n***as never came to my shows and I felt neglected

Growin' up seein' my uncle dyin' in his bed, that shit made me reckless

Pourin' up and I ain't never shared my meds, and I ain't bein' extra

And I paid like two of my n***as bonds before I bought a necklace

I done seen my brother stack his bricks up and it look like Tetris

Havin' real shootout up on the E-Way, you can't miss your exit