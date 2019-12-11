Whenever Eminem finds himself wrapped up in a rap beef, his buddies always end up getting involved to defend him. It's not like he needs the help to be honest but it doesn't hurt to have a bunch of heavy hitters on his side. Nick Cannon has unveiled two brand new diss tracks against the Detroit legend this week, prompting Joyner Lucas to step in and warn that if he continues his barrage, he will call on some of the strongest lyricists of all time to destroy him. Joyner said that if Nick keeps jumping Eminem with squad-based records, he'll unleash Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, King Los, Logic, Tech N9ne, Royce Da 5'9", and others to take him down. One man isn't so sure how/why he got involved though.

Responding to the social media post, King Los chimed in on the beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon by stating his confusion as to why he was mentioned in the tweet. "Hold up, am I in this now," asked the iconic spitter, unsure of how he ended up in this spot. We're sure that, if it came down to it, Los would absolutely wreck Nick Cannon with the most lethal of bars. After all, he's one of the most spirited lyricists of all time.

How about some new music, Los? We're waiting.