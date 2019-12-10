50 Cent started off his day by getting on Nick Cannon's case about his diss track toward Eminem. In his mind, the comedian should never have picked a fight with Marshall Mathers because he's never witnessed someone come out of that battle alive. "I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM," wrote Fif on social media. "He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherfucker come close to beating him man. hey Nick that shit was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!" It didn't take too long for Cannon to issue his official response but he definitely did not have much to say.

We're expecting the entertainer to speak on this issue during his radio show this morning but before he heads to the station, he just had to unload a quick meme on 50 Cent. Playing the rapper's own game, Cannon uploaded a photo of Samuel L. Jackson making a grumpy face, tagging 50 Cent in the post and adding a laughing emoji.

How do you see this ending? Nick Cannon is definitely fearless for even attempting to enter a rap beef with Eminem, one of the premier spitters of all time. Will he end up getting lyrically slaughtered?