After hinting that it might not even be worth it to respond to Eminem's diss bars on Fat Joe's new record "Lord Above," Nick Cannon came through with his official "Invitation" yesterday. Dropping the scathing song online, the comedian goes after the Detroit legend with some very explicit claims, mentioning his family, his age, and even a supposed gay sex tape that was filmed by Em's alleged chauffeur. The rapper has since responded but his good old buddy 50 Cent is also willing to speak up on his behalf, warning Nick Cannon that he might have made a major mistake by rehashing this feud.

Taking to social media, Fif told his millions of followers what he really thinks about "The Invitation." "I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM," wrote the television producer. "He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherfucker come close to beating him man. hey Nick that shit was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!"

Clearly, 50 Cent doesn't think that Nick Cannon came with enough ammunition. According to the actor, Eminem's lawyers have already contacted him over the gay sex bar, which Cannon is still claiming to be factual. Eminem definitely doesn't need Fiddy to fight his battles for him but it surely doesn't hurt his case.