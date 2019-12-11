Eminem may have reignited this last wave of verbal ping pong with Nick Cannon, but the radio host is hoping to finish it. Unfortunately, Cannon's diss tracks haven't been well-received by the global audience—even so, it's not stopping him from going after the Detroit emcee. Eminem has had a bit of fun poking the bear on Twitter as he and Cannon have engaged in a war of words, but as Nick calls in reinforcements to help him along the way on his scathing songs, Eminem's crew have threatened to do the same.

Nick's verbal shots at Em's ex-wife, daughter, and other family members don't seem to have ruffled Em's feathers, but it's making others who are loyal to the 8 Mile legend perturbed. Obie Trice has already released his own diss track to Cannon, and Joyner Lucas took to Twitter to let Nick Cannon know that his pen is ready.

"Aye @NickCannon you better stop rap jumping my n*gga marshall before me, 50, Royce, crooked i, Lloyd banks, j Cole, Kendrick, logic, tech n9ne, big Sean, and king los get busy on yo ass.... pause. 🖊 keep playin. 😑😑😑." Those are some serious fighting words coming from Lucas who named off a crew with lyrical skills, but would they all really get themselves involved in Nick Cannon's beef with Eminem is the question at hand. Fifty seems like one that would jump in feet first, but let us know who you think would sit this one out.