Kim Kardashian is unbothered – or that's what she wants us to think, anyway. In case you missed it, the mother of four found herself being publicly called out by her estranged husband Kanye West over the weekend after she allegedly tried to prevent the "Stronger" rapper from attending their youngest daughter's birthday.

On Saturday, January 15th, Ye hopped on Instagram Live to plea for help from his friends, revealing that Kim, the family's nannies, Tristan Thompson, and Khloe Kardashian all failed to come through with the address of the function. Luckily, Travis Scott had his frequent collaborator's back and texted him the address, then Kylie Jenner let him in as security tried to block him.

The Atlanta-born recording artist has been more and more public about his feelings lately – following an altercation with a fan, he sat down with Hollywood Unlocked to dish on the incident, revealing that the ongoing divorce drama he and the SKIMS founder are going through has been mentally taxing on him, especially since he's had a hard time seeing his kids.

After the father of four came forward with claims that Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was the reason security tried to prevent him from entering, TMZ shared a report from sources stating that the comedian had never been to her house, or met her kids; clearly, she's not afraid to set the record straight.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just a few days after all the drama over Chicago's fourth birthday party, the California-born socialite appears to be unbothered on the beach. "Mother Nature," she captioned a series of snaps that see her laying in the sand, splashing around in the water, and basking in the sunshine.

Read more about last weekend's messy Kimye drama here, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates.





