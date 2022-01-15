Kanye West is setting the record straight. Recently, the 44-year-old sat down with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked to discuss just a handful of the reasons he's been making headlines as of late, including a street fight with a fan, his new music, and his ongoing separation from his wife – SKIMS founder and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

Footage from the night when Ye allegedly shoved a fan has been circulating around the internet, and in it, we see a woman – said to be the rapper's cousin – attempting to calm him down. "Get away from me," he yells at her outside a downtown Los Angeles club at 3 AM. "I am your family, give me your hand," she sternly responds as the rapper tries to keep his distance.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

When reflecting back on the tense moment with Lee, the Yeezy creator explained, "she would not get away from me," speaking on his cousin. While the family drama was going down, an alleged autograph-seeker approached West and was reportedly knocked to the ground by him shortly after.

"Why did he just do that?" a bystander recording the altercation can be heard asking. "Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask didn't stop that knockout," the Atlanta-born recording artist told Lee during their chat.

Defending his actions, the "Ultralight Beam" hitmaker said, "it's 3 AM in front of the warehouse! I'm saying, you don't know what I'm dealing with, right?" West then told the host that the fan who approached him "had a real attitude," and was "just like, 'what you gon' do.'"

In a separate interview, Lee confirmed that the alleged victim was "chasing [Ye] down to get autographs," and that billionaire has been "really frustrated with the narrative that's being painted about him."

"I just want to get in control of my own narrative for once," Lee quoted him as saying. Later in the footage of the downtown LA altercation, West's cousin continues to ask for his fan, and he responds by yelling, "no! no! You were supposed to talk to her," apparently, the "her" in question is his estranged wife.

According to the 44-year-old, Kardashian has been taking action to prevent her ex from seeing their four shared children. It's been said that KKW had security prevent the Sunday Service creator from visiting their eldest, North, at school, so he asked his cousin to deliver a message to KKW. "Security ain't gon' be between me and my children," he told Hollywood Unlocked. "And my children aren't gonna be on TikTok without my permission."

Last, but certainly not least, West discussed the socialite's new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and how he felt after watching the pair kiss when she made her hosting debut in late 2021. "How you gonna bring me to SNL, and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, that's cool."

He continued, "and I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house, that I can't even go to." Lee provided further context, sharing that [Ye] is bothered by not being able to have access to his children the way that he did before."

Check out clips from Kanye West's chat with Hollywood Unlocked below.



