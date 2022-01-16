Kanye West says that Travis Scott helped him find his daughter's birthday party, after no one in his family would send him the address on Saturday. West revealed how he found the party in a video uploaded on social media.

"Yo, I'm so happy right now, I just came from Chi's party," Kanye said in the clip.



Handout / Getty Images

He continued: "And I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. It was Kris and Corey. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, 'cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialog and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children."

West had revealed that he wasn't originally invited to Chicago's party in another video on social media. The clip was taken from his car while he drove around looking for the location of the get-together.

TMZ reports that West wasn't invited because he was scheduled to see Chicago later in the day.

Check out Ye's new update below.

[Via]