The Kimye divorce saga continues. If you've been online at all in 2022, you've likely heard about Julia Fox and Kanye West's relationship, which began shortly after they met on New Years Eve, and conveniently, appears to be just as intense as the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's partnership with her new boo, comedian Pete Davidson.

Nearly every day there's been a handful of headlines about either pair, as they seemingly compete for the Hottest New Couple of the Year Award. Most recently, sources close to the SKIMS founder have been in contact with TMZ, telling the outlet that the 41-year-old is "happy to see [Ye] out smiling again."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"[Kim] only wants to see him end up with a good person – something that's up to Kanye to figure out – and not for [her] to judge," the report from the gossip site explains.

Just a few days ago, internet sleuths (and fans of the Uncut Gems actress) realized that she actually publicly addressed the Kardashian-West divorce on her Forbidden Fruits Spotify podcast, not long before she herself started seeing the "Flashing Lights" recording artist.

"I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing," she told listeners on the December episode, before calling herself a "die-hard, OG fan." Sources say that Kim is glad to know her ex's new girl isn't a hater and thinks that it "could be a good sign of things to come in co-parenting" with Ye if everyone gets along well as their relationship continues to grow.

At this point, the mother of four is said to be "fully moved on" from her romantic relationship with the Yeezy creator as she continues to spend time with Davidson. Most recently, the socialite and the Saturday Night Live star took a trip to the Bahamas together – read more about that here.

[Via]