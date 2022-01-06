It looks like Pete Davidson and Kim K are here to stay. The new couple kicked off the New Year with a baecation in the Bahamas.

According to PR executive Simon Huck, the two stayed in a private residence accompanied by a few close friends. TMZ reported that this is the first vacation for the lovebirds. Kim K seemed to be enjoying the blissful getaway, as she dropped a Twitter photo of her sunbathing in the tropics. She captioned the photo with, “sweet sweet fantasy baby.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“The two weren’t able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami … [They] know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up,” an insider reported to Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian and Davidson sparked rumors of their latest love affair back in October after they were spotted holding hands. They continued to go on a number of dates while Kim proceeded with her divorce filings from Kanye West. The mogul announced she was divorcing West early last year and recently filed to become “legally single”.

Ye has been fairly public about his marital mistakes and his desire to rekindle his marriage with Kim K, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen. The rapper is now believed to be dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

