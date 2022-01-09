Julia Fox may have manifested her new boyfriend. As Hollywood Life reports, during an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, the 31-year-old actress – who is currently dating "FML" rapper Kanye West – admitted to being a "die-hard" Kardashian fan, revealing that she watched their E! reality series since it began years ago.

"Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce?" she asked on "The Happenings, a 2021 Recap" edition of her Spotify show. "Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, thought?" If you didn't already know, Fox and The King of Staten Island actor have previously worked together, on a photoshoot for PAPER Magazine from a few years back.

Gotham/Getty Images

She went on to discuss how impactful Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on her. "I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing," the Milan-born actress revealed. Later Fox added that she "wanted" Kris Jenner and her bougie offspring "to be [her] family" while admitting to being a "die-hard, OG fan."

"You feel like you know them," she explained to listeners. "It's like you are happy for them when something good happens to them."





As fate would have it, just two weeks later, Fox crossed paths with Ye in Miami on New Years Eve, and since then, they've gone on numerous dates. "He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," the model recalled of her first meeting with the father of four.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," Fox wrote for Interview Magazine, following a steamy artistic photoshoot documenting the rapper styling his date as he did with his estranged wife in the early days of Kimye.

Check out the full episode of Julia Fox's Forbidden Fruit podcast below.

