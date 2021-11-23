Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's fling has caught the attention of everyone in the industry over the past month. The timeline moved very quickly for the two, as they began to be seen out in public more and more often.

What started as an innocent Kim guest spot on Pete's Saturday Night Live show has led to them officially dating as of last week. Now that they are a certified couple, it is perfectly within their right to have some fun. And that definitely seems to be the case.

ZapatA/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Last night (Nov. 22), the couple were out together in Los Angeles for a date night. While giggling together in the car, enjoying themselves as they should, cameras revealed that Pete had a noticeable hickey under his jaw on the left side of his neck.

While we have seen these two hold hands and even perform a rehearsed kiss for SNL, we were only left to imagine what they were doing behind closed doors. They had only been spotted before in nice clothes meeting each other for dates except for a recent photo where they were kicking it in pajamas with Kim's mom Kris Jenner and strangely, Flavor Flav.

Intimacy is not a crime and this seems to indicate that they are getting very comfortable with one another. We'll cheers to that Pete.

Check out the photo's of Pete and Kim on their most recent date and Pete's hickey below.

https://twitter.com/DailyMailCeleb/status/1463096799602876422?s=20

