Kanye West and Julia Fox are enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship. Over the past few weeks, we've seen the budding lovers take on Miami, New York City, and now, Los Angeles.

A new report from TMZ reveals that the 31-year-old and her rapper boyfriend appeared to don matching outfits for their dinner date at Craig's in the City of Angels. While Ye wore his signature hoodie, jeans, sunglasses, and boots, Fox opted for a feminized version of the same look with a similar colour palette, wearing a curve-hugging jacket, jeans, and boots while carrying what appears to be a Balenciaga bag.

@juliafox/Instagram

The couple seems to be enjoying their time together, although West has made a habit of bringing his friends on their dates, with the most recent third-wheel being none other than controversial NFL star Antonio Brown, who's been making plenty of news in his own right as of late.

Previously, we've seen "Mask Off" rapper Future and Drink Champs host Noreaga take on the town with them, and as you may have heard, we've also seen some super-steamy photos come out of the DONDA recording artist's latest photoshoot with his new girl for Interview Magazine.





At the time, the Uncut Gems actress penned an essay for the outlet, revealing that the father of four has been spoiling her with not only endless physical luxuries but also with plenty of laughter and entertainment.

Strangely enough, before she met Ye on New Years Eve, the Milan-born star addressed his ongoing divorce with estranged wife Kim Kardashian on her Forbidden Fruits podcast show, admitting that she's been a die-hard Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan since the E! series premiered over a decade ago – read more about that here, and check back with HNHH for further updates on your favourite celebrity couples later.

[Via]