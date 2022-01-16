Amber Rose has joined the conversation. As you may have heard, yesterday, January 15th, was a particularly traumatic day for 44-year-old Kanye West, who took to his Instagram page to plea for help after alleging that he wasn't given the address of his youngest daughter's birthday party.

"Chicago, happy birthday. I love you," Ye said, publicly addressing his 4-year-old. "I'm just putting this online 'cuz I need y'all support. I done called Kim, I texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he'd ask Khloe. Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her, you get what I'm saying?"





Not long after his public plea, the Graduation hitmaker was given the address of the event by Travis Scott, and he also revealed that Kylie Jenner let him in, despite the fact that security was trying to keep him out, as the father of four says they've been trying to do quite frequently as of late.

"Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, 'cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children," he told followers yesterday afternoon.

The Kimye divorce saga has certainly been a dramatic one, and things have only gotten wilder following the release of DONDA at the end of last summer. Shortly after the project's tumultuous rollout, the rapper's estranged wife made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut and kissed comedian Pete Davidson while West was in the audience – a move that apparently upset the Atlanta-born billionaire.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL, and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, that's cool," he told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked in a recent interview. "And I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house, that I can't even go to," he added, although TMZ has since shared a report shutting down claims that the Staten Island native has ever been to his new girlfriend's house, or met her children.

As things unfold, a 2015 tweet from another of the Yeezy creator's exes – Amber Rose – has resurfaced, in which she seemingly predicts that the "FML" singer would end up being "humiliated" by the Kardashians.

"@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate [you] when they're done with [you]," the 38-year-old model posted on February 20th, 2015.

Screenshots of the post have been circulating across social media, with users writing things like "she spoke the truth," and "lmfao if 'leave it in God's hands' was a person" in the replies.

What do you think about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's ongoing drama? Drop a comment and let us know.