Just when you thought things between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian couldn't get any messier, they somehow do. Following his physical altercation with a fan in search of an autograph, the "Good Morning" rapper sat down with Hollywood Unlocked to give his side of the story, which has only further complicated his relationship with his estranged wife.

While chatting with Jason Lee, Ye claimed that he's been having difficulty seeing his four children as of late, with TMZ confirming that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has been enforcing more strict boundaries and she navigates a co-parenting relationship with her ex.

Currently, Kardashian is in a relatively new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, who West alleged during his HU interview has been spending time at the KUWTK star's home where his kids are, even when he can't get into see them. Those rumours were quickly shut down, with TMZ sharing another report clarifying that the 28-year-old has not yet visited his girlfriend's home, or met her children.

The most recent update in the saga comes from Ye's Instagram story, where he's shared a video rant, expressing frustration over not having been invited to his youngest daughter – 4-year-old Chicago's – birthday party.

"I'm just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday," the 44-year-old says to the camera, seemingly driving around in search of the function. "I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. It's nothing legal, that's saying that it's the kind of games that's being played. It's the kind of thing that really affected my health for the longest," he ranted, appearing to get emotional.

West then told viewers that he's "not playing," and that he's "taking control of [his] narrative this year." He went on to say, "I'm being a father, the best father – the Ye version of a father – and I'm not finna let this happen, and we gon' be in real-time with this, right here."

Gotham/Getty Images

The Life of Pablo hitmaker directly addressed his little girl, "Chicago, happy birthday. I love you." He then turned the conversation back to his fans and friends, saying, "I'm just putting this online 'cuz I need y'all support."

"I done called Kim, I texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he'd ask Khloe. Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her, you get what I'm saying?"

The father of four shared that he's supposed to be in Miami recording his album and that his whole schedule revolves around being able to take his kids to school and being there for them. "That's the whole point of having money," he said. "They been taking the fathers out of the homes, so I'm speaking up, I'm using my voice to say this ain't gon' keep happening."

"This narrative not finna happen. There's a lot of people that's in a position where they ain't got no voice when people be playing games like this – baby mamas be playing games, the grandma be playing games like this – and it's like, as y'all know, they ain't finna play like that, with me."

TMZ's latest updates claim that, following his public plea for help, West was given the location of the party, and is on his way there now. Check back in with HNHH for future updates on Kimye's divorce drama.

