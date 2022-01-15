Kanye West is being put on blast. New reports from TMZ allege that the 44-year-old Atlanta-born rapper wasn't exactly honest with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked when they sat down to discuss what happened a few nights back when Ye got caught up in a physical altercation with a fan who was eager for an autograph.

When defending his actions, the father of four explained that "it [was] 3 AM in front of the warehouse! I'm saying, you don't know what I'm dealing with, right?" later revealing that some apparent drama with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian had him riled up.

Gotham/Getty Images

According to the interview, Ye has been having a hard time seeing his kids lately and the reality star even had security step in to prevent him from seeing his eldest daughter, North West at school.

"Security ain't gon' be between me and my children," the Yeezy creator told Lee. "And my children aren't gonna be on TikTok without my permission," he added, seemingly addressing North's popular joint account with her mom, which sees them lip-sync, dance, and do other activities together.

Elsewhere in their talk, West addressed his exes' new relationship with 28-year-old Staten Island native Pete Davidson. "I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house, that I can't even go to," the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker said, expressing his frustrations about feeling as though he's being left out of his children's life.

While TMZ can confirm that Kardashian has been enforcing much stricter boundaries with her co-parent, the article notes that the Saturday Night Live comedian hasn't been to her house, or even met her kids, for that matter.

Sources say that Ye has "made some people close to [the KUWTK star] – including friends, [family] and even staff – upset with some of his recent videos," which is why the KKW Beauty founder has been extra cautious about protecting her peace.

"Bottom line... Kim wants to create a more structured system between him, her and their kids – which, we're told, would ideally involve Kante calling ahead of time and scheduling things... instead of him dropping in unannounced, presumably what he's been doing lately," the outlet explained.

It's also been reported that Kardashian is "very disappointed" to see how Ye is publicly dealing with all of their family happenings and that she'd "prefer to keep it private, [as she] doesn't think it's good for the kids."

Most recently, the rapper threw some serious shade at Davidson in his new joint track with The Game – read more about that here.

