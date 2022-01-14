Things are heating up in Yeezyland... Following the announcement of Kanye West's upcoming new song, "My Life Was Never Eazy" featuring The Game, a preview has surfaced online, showing one of the inflammatory lyrics dedicated to Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend.

As Ye parades around the world with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, the rap mogul took some free shots at his ex-wife's new man on his new song. Presently still unreleased, the track includes a bar directed at Pete, with Ye saying that he wants to beat up the comedian.



Gotham/Getty Images



Elsa/Getty Images

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," raps Ye on the song. The multidisciplinary artist often references the car crash from earlier in his life, where he almost lost his life. Apparently, Ye thinks that he survived the accident just so that he could swap hands with Kim's new boyfriend.

The song was announced earlier today with wild cover artwork, showing a bloody monkey over a red background. The Game is reportedly featured on the track, as well.

Stay tuned for the release of Ye's new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" with The Game and listen to the preview below.

[via]