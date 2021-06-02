Kembe X Fights Off A Cold With A Fiery "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Earlier this year, Drake surprised the music industry with the release of Scary Hours 2, a brief EP meant to hold fans off until the highly anticipated release of Certified Lover Boy. The project housed tracks such as "What's Next" and "Wants and Needs," but its final track, the Rick Ross-assisted "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," has had a life of its own, as it has spawned innumerable freestyles from notable Hip-Hop acts such as Dave East, EarthGang, Toosii, Iamsu!, and several others.

Now, Kembe X has joined their ranks by dropping his own take on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

Even though he's taking on the beat from Drizzy and Rozay's most recent collab, Kembe X attacks his freestyle with DaBaby-esque energy, and throughout the track, he shows off his effortless wordplay, criticizes other rappers' subject matter, and discusses his struggles with suicidal thoughts.

Check out Kembe X's "i'm sick" freestyle below. Where do you think his take on the "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" beat ranks amongst his contemporaries?

Quotable Lyrics

I’ll rap from the top of this b*tch like I’m DaBaby

Or jump from the top of this b*tch like I went crazy

She turned my crib to a winehouse, I’m callin my

This n*gga always stay wit somethin up his sleeve aint he