Iamsu! Comes Through With His Take On Drake's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Aron A.
May 11, 2021 14:59
Iamsu! drops his own freestyle over Drake and Rick Ross' "Scary Hours 2" collab.


There's a level of excellent Drake and Rick Ross deliver anytime they connect on wax. It's their ears for production and quality penmanship that leaves fans demanding an actual collaborative project. Their latest collab "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" has already produced a few remixes from Meek Mill, Dave East, and now, Iamsu! 

The California rapper returned with his take on the record as he addresses his naysayers and critics in under a minute and 45 seconds. The rapper flexes his lyrical prowess on the record as he reflects on the 2017 abuse allegations and his perseverance in the face of adversity. 

IAMSU! Has been dropping off tons of heat this past month. His latest offering comes after he dropped a quick remix of "Miss The Rage" and "Keep Goin In."

Check his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Promise you I'll never type another fuckin' statement
Fader trying to bury me but no, I'm no faded
When there's a will, there's a way, ask Jaden
Runnin' out of fucks like I got castrated 

