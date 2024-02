IAMSU! is an emerging emcee/producer and Heartbreak Gang member from Richmond, California. Since stepping foot in the game in 2009, he's released eight mixtapes and collaborated with John Hart, Problem, Wiz Khalifa and many more.

Most recently, he embarked on the "Million Dollar Afro" tour with Problem, and announced the title of his debut studio album (that being Sincerely Yours), which he's currently working on. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all.