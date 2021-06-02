DaniLeigh has been laying pretty low on social media ever since she lit platforms ablaze with her controversial "Yellow Bone" snippet. Explaining her hiatus, she chalked it up to all the negativity she's been facing on the platform since the song. "Social media became hella negative," she explained. "I used to be the happy curly-haired girl that was always dancing and smiling."

While laying low on social media herself, she's managed to get people talking in another way. Viral footage of the "Easy" artist back in March had users speculating that she was carrying DaBaby's child. She once again sparked rumors of a pregnancy by rocking a very rounded tummy. Although she's yet to confirm the news, she again had folks buzzing after sending out a tweet speculated be about the bun in her oven.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

"Fall asleeeep bruh," penned the 26-year-old Miami artist on Twitter seemingly aimed at no one. Considering she's been sporting a rounded tummy in most of her recent public outings, many instantly assumed it was directed at her incoming bundle of joy.

"She happy asf to show that belly," said someone in the comments of earlier footage of the artist walking around with her protruding stomach. "She definitely wanted that belly seen," suggested another.

Neither Dani nor DaBaby have confirmed whether or not she is actually carrying the rapper's baby. What are your thoughts?