Toosii Is On His Lover Boy Vibes On His "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Aron A.
May 31, 2021 20:54
Lemon Pepper Freestyle
Toosii unveils his latest single, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."


Drake and Rick Ross did it, once again, when they teamed up for "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." The two have never missed on wax together and their collective ear for production is truly unmatched. So, when they came through with the stand-out cut off of Scary Hours II, it seemed inevitable that it would become the latest song that every rapper ends up remixing.

Meek Mill and Yung Bleu are just a few of the rappers who've tackled the production, and now, Toosii shares his take on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." Toosii uses the three-minute track as an opportunity to reflect on his many wins in his career and the lessons learned on his road to the top.

Toosii recently joined us for our Rise & Grind series which you can check out here.

Quotable Lyrics
From the hood but I try to keep it classy
N***as bitches don't argue, they just get a lil' sassy
I don't argue back 'cause the 30 round with the mag be
In the banana clip with smiley faces, my trigger finger happy

