Kembe X & Guapdad 4000 Deliver A Quiet Banger In "Too Bad"

Chicago artist Kembe X has been steadily releasing some new singles over the course of 2020 and he has been fortunate enough to team up with some big artists like Ab-Soul and even Denzel Curry. Fans of the artist have made note of his growth over the past year and on Friday, he blessed those fans with a new single called "Too Bad" which features Guapdad 4000.

The track is filled with some rich piano lines all while Kembe X and Guapdad dial back the energy to provide some menacing-sounding bars that help fit the dark production. Both artists have been experimenting with this sound in their own respective careers, so this recent collaboration shouldn't be too much of a surprise.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got the whole world in my hands

I got god up inside me, you see it in my stance

I might fuck your girl tonight, man

I ain't going outside, while these other n****s can