mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang Spit Bars On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Mitch Findlay
May 17, 2021 11:02
335 Views
61
3
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Lemon Pepper Freestyle
EarthGang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
71% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

EarthGang comes through to spit some bars over a Drake beat with the new "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."


Though EarthGang was originally teasing that the release of their recently-announced Ghetto Gods album would arrive last Friday -- the same day as J. Cole's new album The Off-Season -- it would appear that the Dreamville duo has since adjusted their plans. That's not to say they have left fans entirely empty-handed, as Olu and Wowgr8 came through to spit some bars over Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper," a beat that has become a freestyle favorite. 

Off the top, Gr8 sets it off over the soulful production, his laid-back delivery pairing effectively with a steadily unfolding flow scheme. "If you don't know you an animal then you won't understand it, ni*gas swear by the morals until they cold with they family," he raps. "I'm telling ya, degrees celsius / The music carried us to legendary areas."

Following him is Olu, who provides a bit of context into what might have caused the Ghetto Gods delay. "Release date is what I'm waitin' on, Interscope gotta crunch the numbers," he reflects. "This industry is flooded with mindless muddles 'cause lies sell / The ugly truth might not bring in the money / Don't they know it's real shit the people want?" A fair question, and one worth reflecting on as EarthGang's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" plays out. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Release date is what I'm waitin' on
Interscope gotta crunch the numbers
This industry is flooded with mindless muddles 'cause lies sell
The ugly truth might not bring in the money
Don't they know it's real shit the people want?

EarthGang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  3
  335
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
EarthGang Drake Rick Ross
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS EarthGang Spit Bars On "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"
61
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject