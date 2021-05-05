Dave East & Vado Tackle "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

It seems that we'll be hearing a lot more freestyles over Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." There have been a few already released. Meek Mill delivered his remix of the record on Friday. Prior to that, artists like Yung Bleu and King Los also delivered their own versions of the record.

The latest to slide through with their own remix of the record is Dave East and Vado who offer an homage to the late Kiing Shooter. The two rappers offer a barrage of bars flexing their lyrical muscle. Vado kicks things off, slowly easing into his momentum before Dave East goes in with a slick flow. Vado closes things out with a tribute to Shooter, rapping, "We ain't drink no Henny since Shooter died/ That shit hit so hard, even my shooter cried."

Quotable Lyrics

Catch me if you can, n***a, I'm Leonardo

Pray we see tomorrow, Avirex when Flex was doin' them car shows

Now it's Virgil, Off-White, Louis Vuitton

Cash Money, move like the navy, more like the Army

Everyday I wake up, I pray nobody harm me

Smoke a hunnid spliffs in the memory of my aunty